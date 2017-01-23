Supreme Court rejects Texas appeal over voter ID law

The Midland Police Department took to social media to let everyone know about their newest piece of equipment that's being rolled out.
The Midland Police Department took to social media to let everyone know about their newest piece of equipment that's being rolled out.
More than two years after the brutal murder of 4-year-old Kylee Forrest, her father, 31-year-old Justin Chisum has pleaded guilty to her murder.
Thousands more Texas children could soon have seat belts on the buses they ride to school. The state Senate voted 25-6 on Tuesday to approve legislation that would require all new school buses to come equipped with safety belts.
A former Fort Stockton teacher was sentenced in connection with wire fraud Wednesday morning.
An Odessa man was taken into custody after assaulting his girlfriend Tuesday night.