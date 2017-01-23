Bernie Nelson, Snotty Hicks coming to Fort Stockton

(Source: The Garage Coffee, Music & More)

Bernie Nelson and Snotty Hicks are headed to Fort Stockton on Jan. 28.

The Nashville-based country artist, Bernie Nelson will perform at The Garage Coffee, Music & More.

Snotty Hicks will kick off the night, according to a press release.

The show is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are only $5 and can be purchased online at www.TheGarageTX.com or The Garage in Fort Stockton. Ages 7 and under are free.

