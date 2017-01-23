Police identify Lea Co. deadly crash victims

New Mexico State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Lea County.

Authorities investigated the single vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 18 at mile marker 20.

the vehicle was traveling southbound and failed to navigate a curb on the road, according to initial investigation.

Both the driver and passenger were not wearing a seatbelt and were ejected from the car.

The driver was identified as Lynn Wilbur Stehley, 44, of Jal, NM. He was transported from the scene by EMS to Odessa and later pronounced deceased.

The passenger, identified as Jesse David-Allan Ables, 32, of Kermit, Texas, sustained deadly injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

