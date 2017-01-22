Strong winds cause damage in Pecos over the weekend

Another storm with strong winds rolled through West Texas over the weekend, leaving one church and home in Pecos with a lot of damage.

The winds caused the roof of the First United Methodist Church to blow off in to the neighbor's home across the street.

The resident, Irma, said the winds caused damage to their vehicle and home.

"All of it was all in the street and on top of my dad's truck and over there on the porch where the house is at," said Irma.

They were able to get most of the damage and debris cleaned up Saturday night by Pecos police, but owner's of the church and Irma spent most of the morning cleaning up the street.

Pecos was under a high wind warning Saturday, seeing winds between 20 to 30 miles per hour with wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The city also saw power outages due to the strong winds.

"All the lights turned off everywhere and then turned on. It was crazy," Irma said.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.