Person of interest in Zuzu Verk's disappearance charged with DWI and evading arrest

The Brewster County Jail has confirmed that Christopher Estrada, a person of interest in the disappearance of Sul Ross University student Zuzu Verk, is behind bars.

Estrada is charged with evading arrest and DWI.

Authorities say early Sunday morning, police attempted to perform a traffic stop after Estrada failed to stop at the intersection of West Avenue E and 5th Street.

The officer turned on his emergency lights to stop Estrada, but police say he accelerated and continued west on Avenue E.

After a short pursuit, the Estrada stopped and tried to hide his vehicle near the railroad tracks on the 800 block of West Holland.

Verk went missing on October 12 and searches for her have brought no answers.

Estrada is a friend of Verk's boyfriend, Robert Fabian, who is a suspect in the Verk disappearance case.

Bail has not yet been set. Estrada will go in front of a judge Monday.

