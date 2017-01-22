Person of interest in Zuzu Verk's disappearance charged with DWI and evading arrest

A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.
Jerald Hart, the man Odessa Police suspect crashed his truck into a home Sunday night has been arrested multiple times in the past on impaired driving charges.
Chipotle announced Tuesday that its its payment network system has been hacked. The Denver-based burrito chain is investigating with the help of cyber security firms and law enforcement.
A few months ago we told you how the Midland County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) was going to be featured on national television as part of a reality show. The crew has finished wrapping up, at least for now.
