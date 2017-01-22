Firefighters battling wildfire at Big Bend National Park

Portions of Big Bend National Park are closed while fire crews battle a four acre fire.

The fire began Saturday on the East Rim of the Chisos Mountains.

All hiking along the East Rim Trail from Boot Canyon to the South Rim junction is closed.

All campsites along the East Rim including NE 1-5 and SE 1-4 are also closed.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.



"For your safety, and for the safety and effectiveness of our firefighters, we ask that all hikers and campers abide by these closures. Thank you for your cooperation and support," the park posted on their Facebook page.

