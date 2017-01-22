Alpine police confirm majority of city is without power - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Alpine police confirm majority of city is without power

ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

Most of the City of Alpine is without power.

Alpine Police say AEP has been notified of the outage.

There is not a time frame for when the electricity will be restored.

Police say the outage appears to be at the transmission center.

