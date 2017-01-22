Power outage leaves more than 700 without power in Midland County

An outage has left more than 700 customers without power in Midland and Martin County.

Sharyland Utilities is reporting one outage at the Pecan Grove substation.

As of 11:00 p.m. Saturday, the outage left 751 customers without power in Midland County and 1 customer in Martin County.

We reached out to Sharyland to get information on the outage and are waiting to here back.

To view outage map, visit: http://bit.ly/2iZtLP1.

