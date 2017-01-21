Locals hold women's march outside of Midland Park Mall

63,033 that's how many registered voters can fill out their ballot on the 4B tax. Many of them were at Midland College on Monday to get a better understanding on it.
The Midland Police Department is warning residents following reports of a new scam. We're told the scam involves a person claiming to be a Midland Police officer and will ask for donations.
The time is almost here to bust out your shotguns to support a good cause. The 4th annual Bustin' for Badges clay shoot is Friday, April 28.
The Midland County elections office has released the totals for the first day of early voting in Midland. We're told 368 people have voted so far in the special election in Midland. 338 of those votes were citizens voting in person and 30 voted by ballot in the mail.
The Permian Basin pumps about 2 million barrels of oil every day. But now, with more production, more jobs, is leading to more seats filling up classrooms at The West Texas Safety Training Center.
