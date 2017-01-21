Locals hold women's march outside of Midland Park Mall

Some Midlanders held a women's march near the Midland Park Mall Saturday afternoon.

The protest started at 2 p.m. and lasted an hour.

About 50 protesters showed up with signs supporting issues such as women's rights, gay rights, immigration, and the Black Lives Matter.

"We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all," said Emily Wright-Magoon on an event page for the Midland march.

The organizers of the women's marches say they aim to stand in solidarity to protect women's rights, safety, health, and families.

