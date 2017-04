STEPHENVILLE- Both the men and the women of UTPB basketball traveled to Tarleton State on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Falcons fell behind early to the Tarleton lady's and never recovered. Tarleton state beats UTPB 67-40.

The UTPB men pulled off the big upset of the day. The Falcons took down the 11th ranked Tarleton men 76-64.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.