Teacher admits luring immigrant teachers for kickbacks

Two teens are behind bars following the shooting of a 14-year-old in Odessa on the 1200 block of Summer Avenue.
One man is behind bars following a pursuit that started in Midland and ended in Odessa. Joe Rodriquez, Jr. was arrested early Sunday morning.
Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Odessa landfill. We are told the fire started inside of the landfill.
Several drivers are on the run after hitting a pedestrian in Odessa on the 5300 block of East 42nd Street early Saturday morning.
