Man charged in connection to assault by strangulation investigation

Odessa police has charged a man in connection to an assault by strangulation investigation.

On Jan. 3, authorities responded to the 600 block of East 54th Street in reference to an assault victim.

We’re told officers made contact with the victim who told them she had been assaulted by her husband.

The suspect was identified as Daniel Lorenzo Crabtree, 30, who fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Investigation revealed the couple got into an argument and Crabtree grabbed his wife’s phone and hit her in the face three times with an open hand.

He then got on top of her, pinned her down, put both of his hands around her neck and strangled her.

The victim told authorities her husband blocked her airway to the point she thought she was going to pass out. She then grabbed her children and ran to a neighbor’s house asking for help.

Officers observed a bloody nose along with bodily injuries on the victim’s face and throat.

Crabtree was arrested and charged with assault by strangulation.

