Midland man convicted for federal sex trafficking of a child

A jury has convicted a Midland man of federal sex trafficking of a child.

Irick Dron Oneal, 43, is facing up to life in federal prison after a jury in Midland convicted him of the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl, according to United States Attorney Richard L. Durbin, Jr., and FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas E. Lindquist.

Jurors returned their guilty verdict on Wednesday.

According to a press release, evidence presented during trial revealed that on Oct.14, 2016, investigators took custody of the victim when she appeared at an Odessa hotel room.

Oneal has remained in custody since his arrest in October 2016, a sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

