Protests in Mexico causing traffic problems at Presidio Port of Entry

We have received reports of traffic problems at the Presidio Port of Entry due to protests in Mexico.

Customs and Border Protection officials said, they were contacted by Mexican Customs to hold all southbound traffic on the U.S. side of the port including pedestrian and all vehicles.

We're told there is very little northbound traffic at this time.

CBP officers are on duty and ready to process traffic once the incident is resolved.

