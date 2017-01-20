Man admits to killing his mother in Big Spring

One man is behind bars on murder charges in Big Spring after being charged with murdering his own mother.

Jason Luera, 32, is charged with killing Gloria Martinez.

It all started back on Oct. 24, 2016, when officers were called out to the 700 block of Lorilla St. in reference to a suicide.

Detectives found suspicious circumstances surrounding Martinez' death.

Luera was originally arrested back on Dec. 9, 2016 for a parole violation.

Charges were later filed against Luera for burglary of a habitation/intend other felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Then on Jan. 19, 2017, Luera was questioned again by detectives and he confessed to the crime.

No further details were released.

