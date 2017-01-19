Rebels talk about team strengths

NewsWest 9 Sports Director Brian Wilk caught up with the Midland Lee Rebel Basketball Team.

The rebels are coming off a big district win over the Midland High Bulldogs.

The rebels are now 1-1 in district play. What is the teams best strength?

"Right now, we are just getting better at little things, fundamental stuff, like passing the ball were it needs to be. Making complete passes and not rushing things, and not trying to be too fancy." Says Lee Rebel Guard Anthony Ford.

Lee Rebel Forward Mykair Pertile says. " I think that we are executing more than last year. I think we are doing a good job on defense. Our zone is really good and I think our chemistry has gotten better since last year."

Head coach Justin Boswell says " I think our defense is really doing a great job creating turnovers and creating easy scoring opportunities for us on offense. We are able to play some multiple defensive looks and the boys have responded really well to that. "

Rebels next district game is Friday versus Frenship.

