Restaurant Report: Midland/Odessa each have low performer

The week of January 2nd through January 6th saw both Midland and Odessa each have one low performer for the week. It’s the first low performer in Odessa in more than a month, while Midland saw a low performer after a perfect week previously.



Moon Garden Restaurant at 2319 W. Loop 250 in Midland was cited for the following:



- No dates or labeling of food containers

- Open container of raw wontons in walk-in freezer

- Spoon inside a food container

- No thermometer in reach-in freezer for shrimp.



This resulted in 15 demerits for Moon Garden Restaurant.



El Rancho Supermercado on 1315 E. 8th St. in Odessa was cited for the following:



- No thermometers in kitchen area

- Iced coffees out of date

- Food not covered at all times in bakery

- Need to replace some heating bulbs

- Chicken not at required temperature

- Chicken was laying on metal in meat market

- No scoops with handles



All of this resulted in 15 demerits for El Rancho Supermercado. And despite having its first low performer in more than a month, Odessa had a couple of restaurants with perfect scores. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- LZ’s Jerky Shack (4760 W. University Blvd.)

- Saucedo Tamale Factory (501 E. 8th St.)

- Subway (604 E. 8th St.)



