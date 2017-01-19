Two local inmates' sentences commuted by President Obama

Two men from the West Texas area saw their sentences commuted by President Obama.

The first was Charles Edward Thomas of Odessa.

He's currently behind bars on charges of possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

He was sentenced to 360 months behind bars with eight years of supervised release back on Nov. 30, 2007.

However, his sentence will now expire on Jan. 19, 2019, and will be conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

The second man was Aldo Venegas of Pecos.

He is currently behind bars for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

He was sentenced to 240 months behind bars and five years of supervised release back on Dec. 11, 2007.

However, his sentence will now expire on Jan. 19, 2019, condition upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.