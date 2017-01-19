LIVE STREAM: NBC Special Report of the Presidential Inauguration - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

LIVE STREAM: NBC Special Report of the Presidential Inauguration

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Watch NBC News' wall-to-wall coverage of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th, anchored live from NBC News studios in Washington, D.C. and NBC News world headquarters in New York, with anchors and correspondents reporting from Capitol Hill and the parade route.

