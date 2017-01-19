Are potholes around Midland causing you problems?

Potholes around Midland tend to be a nuisance for most Midlanders.

Especially now, after all the rain we have been seeing; city officials said they are seeing an increase in potholes around the city.

If you have a pot hole in your area that you would like to report, the City of Midland has a "pothole hotline" where you can report your problem.

you can report potholes and other road problems online by clicking here.

The city will receive your report and the transportation department will go take a look at the pothole and prioritize them based on severity and location.

Officials said pot holes that are considered an "emergency" will be filled the same day, or within 24 hours.

