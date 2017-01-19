Man arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation

Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.
Motorcycle and Jeep clubs in the Basin are raising awareness for veterans and servicemen. Motorcycle clubs from Black Saints, OneNation and American Infidel, along with the Texas Tactical Jeep Club, all rode over 22 miles in the Basin Saturday morning.
Dreams and memories was the theme at the Big Spring Center for skilled care senior prom Saturday night. The idea was birthed more than 20 years ago.
Several drivers are on the run after hitting a pedestrian in Odessa on the 5300 block of East 42nd Street early Saturday morning.
A temporary mural was painted at a local record store in Alpine to honor Zuzu Verk on her birthday.
