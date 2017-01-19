Man arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation

Odessa police arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault investigation on Jan. 17.

Authorities located Alvin Lancer Powell, 39, in the 8100 block of Golder Avenue in Odessa just after 11:30 p.m.

Powell was the suspect of a sexual assault that was reported back in Sept. 16, 2016.

The report stated Powell had sexually assaulted a 16-year-old female. Authorities also had access to a recording of Powell confessing to the assault.

Powell was charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

