Man arrested after assaulting another man with hammer

Odessa police arrested a man after he assaulted another man with a hammer.

Authorities responded to the 6400 block of Amber Drive in Odessa in reference to a disturbance.

The 41 year-old victim told the officers he owed money to Brandon Swilling, 28, who truck him in the back left shoulder with a hammer after the victim gave him the money owed.

The victim then turned around and punched Swilling in the face, according to police.

The officers at the scene observed the bodily injury on the victim’s back shoulder that was consistent with being struck with a hammer.

Swilling was arrested Jan. 18 just after 9 a.m. and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

