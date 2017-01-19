Midland man found guilty, sentenced for sexually abusing relative

A Midland man has been sentenced after being found guilty of sexually abusing a relative.

Alan Otwell, 56, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

We're told evidence presented in the trial showed that Otwell sexually abused a female relative who came to live with him in Greenwood after the death of her parents.

According to the report, over a several year period, Otwell committed numerous acts of sexual abuse against her and even threatened her in order to keep her from reporting the abuse.

The victim later came forward after visiting relatives in the summer of 2014.

Otwell could have faced life in prison for each count but he gave up his right to appeal as part of an agreement to serve 25 years in prison.

