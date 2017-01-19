United plane with hydraulic problems lands safely at Midland Int - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

United plane with hydraulic problems lands safely at Midland International

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Midland Fire Department was called out to Midland International Airport with reports of a plane attempting to land with hydraulic problems.

The United Airlines plane has landed without problems and everyone if safe, according to scanner traffic reports. 

The extent and reason of the damage to the craft is unknown at the time.  

We will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly