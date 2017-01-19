Over 7,000 National Guard soldiers, airmen sworn in to support presidential inauguration

Thousands of National Guard troops were sworn in to support the 58th presidential inauguration.



More than 7,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen were given the oath of duty Thursday morning at FedEx Field.



The troops represent 44 states, three U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.



They were sworn in as D.C. Metropolitan Special Police to support with security needs at the inauguration.



President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office on Friday.

