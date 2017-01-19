Odessa police makes 3rd arrest in connection to 2013 murder investigation

Odessa police has made a third arrest in connection to a 2013 murder investigation.

Authorities located Canaan bars today 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Mable.

On Jan. 31, 2013 Odessa police responded to the 1000 block of East Monahans in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found a gunshot victim, identified as Irvin Terry, 22.

Investigation revealed Terry had been shot in the 1900 block of Rochester.

Officers went to the location of the shooting and found a second gunshot victim, identified as D’Quay Harris, 18.

Further investigation revealed that Canaan Bars was one of three responsible for firing shots at both Harris and Terry.

Bars was found in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

He has been charged with murder and possession of cocaine.

