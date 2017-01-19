Brian Loncar's death caused by 'toxic effect of cocaine'

Brian Loncar, who was known as the "Strong Arm," died of 'toxic effect of cocaine' according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

The attorney’s death was ruled an accident.

We’re told secondary causes were related to hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

Loncar was found dead Dec. 4, 2016, less than a month after his 16-year-old daughter, Grace Loncar, took her own life on Nov. 25.

The popular attorney was a graduate of the Texas Tech University School of Law and had offices through West Texas including one in Odessa.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.