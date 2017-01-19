Brian Loncar's death caused by 'toxic effect of cocaine'

Several drivers are on the run after hitting a pedestrian in Odessa on the 5300 block of East 42nd Street early Saturday morning.
Several drivers are on the run after hitting a pedestrian in Odessa on the 5300 block of East 42nd Street early Saturday morning.
Several people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into an Odessa home on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 1800 block of Sunset Blvd. around 4 p.m.
Several people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into an Odessa home on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 1800 block of Sunset Blvd. around 4 p.m.
Neighbors on the 1800 block of Sunset Boulevard watched as crews worked to get the white Nissan out of the home that crashed Friday afternoon.
Neighbors on the 1800 block of Sunset Boulevard watched as crews worked to get the white Nissan out of the home that crashed Friday afternoon.
Prom season is in full swing but this year it isn't only for teenagers. A Big Spring center is hosting a prom for senior citizens, giving them a second chance at a once of a lifetime opportunity.
Prom season is in full swing but this year it isn't only for teenagers. A Big Spring center is hosting a prom for senior citizens, giving them a second chance at a once of a lifetime opportunity.
Midland police is reporting the child was found.
Midland police is reporting the child was found.