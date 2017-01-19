3 men, 1 woman caught inside US illegally at Marathon Motel

Three men and one woman have been arrested on charges of criminal trespass.

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office said deputies spoke with the driver of a suspicious vehicle north of Marathon on Tuesday.

Authorities said further investigation led them to two rooms at the Marathon Motel.

The report stated when employees at the motel tried to enter one of the rooms for cleaning, they found a number of men.

Deputies were then asked to remove the men and had to force entry into the rooms to do so.

We're told all four individuals were in the United States illegally.

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said this isn't the first time this has happened and other arrests are expected.

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office is investigating along with HSI agents.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.