Odessa officer hurt in car wreck

Odessa officer hurt in car wreck

Odessa Police Department (Source: KWES) Odessa Police Department (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX -

An off-duty Odessa Police Officer was involved in a crash Wednesday just before 5 p.m.

OPD was called out to 52nd St. and East Loop 338 to assist DPS with a major crash.

Corporal Sammy Eason, 42, was driving his own car at the time of the crash.

Eason was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

