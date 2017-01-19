Lady Wranglers ranked first in nation

Odessa College Lady Wrangler Basketball is ranked number one in the latest NJCAA Division I Women's Basketball rankings. What does the team feel about this?

Lajanera Robinson says " I jumped up and screamed in my room ,I was screaming like a little girl. It was pretty awesome, its a great feeling to have . Just as us as a team to come together. "

"Obviously we are doing something great, so I feel that we just need to keep on working and doing what we are doing right now and just stick to what we are doing and we will be good." Says Moa Lundqvist

Head coach Ara Baten Says. " I don't really look at it that way, I don't look at it like we are on the top of the mountain. We got a long way to go. We are half way through this. We play in if not the best conference in the country, I would like to see one that is better. We have got great competition so I cant think of it like that."

Lady wranglers are back in action Thursday versus Western Texas College.

