MHS Softball stars stay close to home

MIDLAND- Two Midland High Lady Bulldog softball stars will be playing at the next level.

Wednesday, seniors Natalie Gamboa and Deandra Allen both signed to play at Midland College.

Last year Gamboa was a honorable mention for first district catcher.

"Midland College had everything that I was looking for in a school, they had great education and I knew that Tommy Ramos was going to be a great coach to push me, just to become the player that I want to become," Gamboa said.

She also considered a few other colleges, but wanted to stay close to home.

Allen considered some schools in the Dallas and Houston area.

"I liked the atmosphere the softball program had, and his workouts are pretty tough but in the end he will get you to where you want to be for your future," Allen said.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.