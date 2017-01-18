Driver totals $385,000 Ferrari after crashing into Austin ravine

The Austin Fire Department posted an unusual question for one driver, "so, what happens when you try to make your limited production, $385,000 2015 Ferrari fly? Nothing good."

That's what happened after a witness reported to police that the Ferrari was traveling more than 100 miles per hour as it passed over the bridge on Red Bud Trail headed toward Westlake Drive.

Authorities were told the vehicle failed to make the first turn "no surprise there," Austin police said, drove into the woods and went airborne for 40 feet.

We're told the vehicle also flipped over in the air, landed facing the way it went in, but on its side down a 40 foot ravine.

Police said three people inside of the vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

The driver was later arrested for driving under the influence.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.