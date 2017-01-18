Job fair presents opportunities for Permian Basin residents

If you've ever dreamed of a job in the oil and gas industry, now is your chance to get one as local companies are joining forces to hire.

For one man, it's an opportunity to land a job he's always wanted.

"It's one of those things that I want to get into and what better place to do it than a job fair, you know," said Midland resident Andrew Turner.

Turner is like plenty of people in the Permian Basin. He moved to Midland about three years ago from El Paso, he said because the job opportunities are much better.

Thankfully for him, and many others here in the Basin, that chance is about to come up.

Leo Carro, Program Director of B-93 radio, who's helping put on Thursday's job fair, said they're excited to open the door to opportunity.

"It's important to us," said Carro. "This is our home, this is where we live. This is where you shop, this is where you listen to the radio, so it's important that a lot of people in the oil and gas industry that have been there before, get jobs. "

Once Turner heard of the job fair, he nearly jumped out of his chair at the thought of finally getting into the industry.

"Oh yeah I was like, really excited," said Turner. "I was like, Okay, maybe this is my opportunity to get into the oil industry."

Turner said though he never really lost hope, seeing the possible light at the end of the tunnel, is huge.

"You know at one point I did," said Turner. "But I figured you know what, you have to go through a hard time to appreciate the good times. So when I do find a job, the right job that I'm looking for. I'm going to really appreciate it because I know the struggle I had to go through in order to get that job."

The job fair is at the Grand Texan Hotel in Midland on Thursday. It starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m.

More than 20 oil and gas companies will be represented.

