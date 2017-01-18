Odessa police release newest outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

Authorities are trying to locate fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the Odessa Municipal Court.

Topping the list are Tosha Marie Alderidge, 33, and Laura Cecilia Padilla, 35, both with 19 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list with are Hector Royce Quintela, 27, with 14 warrants and Miguel Angel Flores, 27, and Ida Deanne Duarte, 29, both with 11 outstanding warrants.

If you have any information on where these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

