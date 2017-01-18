Family dog kills infant girl in San Marcos

A 2-month-old girl has died after their family dog attacked her in her home on Tuesday.

The City of San Marcos said the incident took place in the 1000 block of Sagewood Tr. around 1:30 p.m.

We're told when EMS and police officers arrived they found the infant girl unresponsive with numerous animal bites.

The infant girl was taken to the hospital in San Marcos where she later died.

Authorities said an investigation revealed that the father of the child stated he fell asleep when the infant was napping in an infant bouncer.

The report stated that the father woke up 20 minutes later to find the infant unresponsive.

The dog, a German Shepherd, was impounded from inside the home.

The press release also stated that the dog was a pet that had been with the family for more than eight years.

It's unclear if the dog will be euthanized.

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in Austin.

