Man arrested for driving while intoxicated after causing crash, fleeing scene

Odessa police arrested a man for the third time for driving while intoxicated.

Authorities responded to University and Dixie in reference to a crash on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. after dispatch advised the driver of a red Ford F-150 had fled the scene on foot heading southbound through an alley.

The suspect was identified as Ronnie Field Boren, 37.

Odessa police said Boren was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated after failing a sobriety test, but was not charged for fleeing the scene.

Investigation revealed he had two prior DWI convictions out of Ector County.

