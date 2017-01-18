Man charged in connection to stealing from non-profit organization

Odessa police arrested a man in connection to stealing from a non-profit organization on Jan. 16.

Authorities made contact with Paul Garza Jr., 25, while in the 2600 block of Custer and identified him as the wanted suspect in the Aug. 9, 2016 robbery of Horizon Drum and Bugle Corps.

The non-profit had reported to police that an employee used the organization’s funds for personal expenses, that employee was identified as Garza.

Further investigation revealed that Garza spent over $9,000 from a Wells Fargo account.

Garza has been charged by Odessa police.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.