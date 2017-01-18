Breakfast coming to Midland Rosa's Café location

Midlanders will have a new place to go for breakfast this Friday.

Rosa's Café, located at 903 Andrews Highway, will start serving breakfast from 6:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the drive thru only.

This is the second Rosa's Café location to offer breakfast after the restaurant on Faudree Road made the announcement earlier this month.

Some of the items on the menu include a bacon & egg taco, ultimate breakfast taco, tamales or a breakfast taco platter.

