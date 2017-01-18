2 suspects arrested following burglary sting in Midland

Midland police arrested two suspects following a motor vehicle burglary sting.

Authorities arrested Stoney Bernard Huery Oliver, 33, and Keitatray Rayfield Broussard, 21, from Houston on Jan, 13 following a vehicle burglary.

We’re told the victims were followed from the Chase Bank at 3209 Courtyard Drive to the Walmart located on Midland Drive.

Oliver and Broussard confessed to the burglary and were arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle, according to the City of Midland.

Both men have been released from the Midland County Jail on bond.

Two other similar cases have been reported in Midland. Police are looking for a male suspect driving a black KIA Sportage.

Authorities believe that the suspects wait in the parking lots of various banks and follow victims who have just withdrawn money to their next destination.

Anyone with information on the unidentified suspect should contact the Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

