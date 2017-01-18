Backpage trafficker caught in Dominican Republic

Prom season is in full swing but this year it isn't only for teenagers. A Big Spring center is hosting a prom for senior citizens, giving them a second chance at a once of a lifetime opportunity.
Midland police is reporting the child was found.
Early voting in Ector County elections beings Monday, April 24 and Don Hallmark and Bryn Dodd are looking to bring new faces to the Medical Center Hospital Board.
First responders are on the scene of an accident where a car crashed into a home in Odessa. The accident happened in the 1800 block of Sunset Blvd. around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Thanks to students and a little help from the staff, new doors are being opened for students at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.
