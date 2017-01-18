Backpage trafficker caught in Dominican Republic

Human trafficking units caught a suspect who fled the country after being charged with using Backpage.com for sex trafficking of a Texas teenager.

According to a press release, Issac Lynn Williams, 28, was found in the Dominican Republic following an effort between U.S. Marshall Services and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

We’re told Williams is now in custody in the state of Florida and is waiting to be transferred to Bexar County, Texas.

He is being charged with compelling prostitution of a person under 18 and continuous trafficking of persons.

“This case shows that we’ll go to whatever lengths and distance required to catch human traffickers and put them behind bars,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The human trafficking unit of my office is dedicated to relentlessly pursuing every perpetrator who seeks to prey on innocent and vulnerable victims of this heinous crime. We will work relentlessly to break the ability of those like Backpage to facilitate modern-day slavery.”

The human trafficking unit of the Attorney General’s Office along with DPS initiated an investigation in August 2014 resulting in the rescue of a 17-year-old who was being trafficked by Williams and Deborah Cooper.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.