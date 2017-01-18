Odessa police looking for robbery suspect

Odessa Police Department is looking for a convenience store robbery suspect.

Authorities responded to the scene Jan. 3 at the Kent Kwik on 2463 East 8th Street in reference to a robbery.

The victim told officers a male suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while holding a knife.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as a black male, approximately 6’ tall and weighing 250 pounds. He was wearing a black or gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a white cloth over his head and face.

Anyone with information in reference to the investigation should contact Det. J Caid at (432) 335-4943 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

