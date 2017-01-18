Eddy Co. Crime Stoppers looking for criminal sexual penetration suspect

Crime Stoppers of Eddy County is asking for the public’s help in solving a criminal sexual penetration.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of McKitrick Road and Hidalgo Jan. 12 in reference to some unusual items that had been discarded in a remote location.

We’re told deputies observed several pieces of tape with what appeared to be human hair attached to them .

A further investigation by detectives determined there was some form of struggle that occurred at the location.

According to authorities a witness stated that a young woman asked her for a ride Jan. 7 or 8. She said the woman appeared distraught and only asked for a ride into town.

The witness also told authorities the woman appeared to have been outdoors for some time.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-844-786-7227.

