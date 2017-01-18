Lea Co. Sheriff killed in motor vehicle accident

The Lea County Sheriff's Office is mourning following the loss of their sheriff in a motor vehicle crash.

According to a press release from the Lea County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Steve Ackerman was killed in the crash on Tuesday.

Deputies are asking everyone to keep the Ackerman family in your prayers during their time of mourning.

Undersheriff Dunford said in a press release, "The loss of Sheriff Ackerman to his family, the Sheriff’s Office and the community has been a devastating loss. He will be missed by all of us.” Dunford went on to say, “Ackerman taught many law enforcement officers, corrections officers and emergency responders through his years of service, leadership and experience and he will be missed by all of us.”

Sheriff Ackerman began his career with Lea County in 1991, he worked in Detention for 7 years, making the rank of Captain. He transferred to the Sheriff’s Office in June, 2002. After several years, he was assigned to the Training Section as a Specialist in 2006. He was then promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in 2009, then promoted to the rank of Captain in 2010. In 2014, he was elected Sheriff of Lea County and began his duties on January 1, 2015 until present date.

New Mexico State Police is investigating the crash.

