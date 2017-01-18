FM 1788 and I-20 traffic signals fixed - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

FM 1788 and I-20 traffic signals fixed

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The line to traffic signals at FM 1788 and I-20 have were reported to be damaged earlier today.

Texas DOT has reported the the traffic signals have been fixed and are back in service. 

