Falcons talk about road test

UTPB Falcon Basketball is on a two game winning streak.

Head coach Andy Newman says the long Christmas break may have made his team a little rusty. Their first two games back were losses.

Now the falcons are going on a long road trip.

"We got some confidence, we are playing really good, and that was really important to us. Coming off the break and kind of stumbling a little bit trying to get our feet under us. Now I think our feet are under us and we are ready to go after Commerce." Said Andy Newman

UTPB Guard Sammy Allen Says. " We have to just play together like we have been. Road games are very hard, especially this conference, this is the number one conference in the nation. We just have to stay together, from the head to the bottom. The bench is involved, we have to get everybody involved."

Falcons start a four game road series this Thursday versus Texas A&M Commerce.

