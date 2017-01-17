Man carrying meth arrested after traffic stop - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man carrying meth arrested after traffic stop

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Cody Hampton (Source: Odessa Police Department) Cody Hampton (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police arrested a man carrying methamphetamine inside his right coat pocket.

Officers observed a 2001 Dodge Durango traveling eastbound in the 900 block of East University had an expired registration.

The officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Cody Hampton, 28.

According to OPD, the officers observed two needles in plain view on the left side of the driver’s seat. They then conducted a search and fount the meth in his coat’s front right pocket.

Hampton was charged and arrested.

  Crockett Elementary staff recognized for their efforts

    The staff at Crockett Elementary were treated to a dinner at the Greater Ideal Family Life Center. (Source: KWES)

    After going through so much, the Midland community wanted to let the Crockett Elementary staff know they were appreciated.

  Restaurant Report: 3 low performers, 1 even shuts down

    Shahi Tandoor (Courtesy: ThreeBestRated.com)

    Both Midland and Odessa restaurants made our low performer list for the week of March 27 through March 31. Two of those restaurants had an extraordinary amount of violations, leading to one of them even being shut down. 

  Vocalist Cuba Gooding Sr. dies at 72

    Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles. 

