Man carrying meth arrested after traffic stop

Odessa police arrested a man carrying methamphetamine inside his right coat pocket.

Officers observed a 2001 Dodge Durango traveling eastbound in the 900 block of East University had an expired registration.

The officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Cody Hampton, 28.

According to OPD, the officers observed two needles in plain view on the left side of the driver’s seat. They then conducted a search and fount the meth in his coat’s front right pocket.

Hampton was charged and arrested.

