Man arrested for restraining family in closet, assaulting brothe - KWES NewsWest 9

Man arrested for restraining family in closet, assaulting brother

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Marvin Wayne Young (Source: Odessa Police Department) Marvin Wayne Young (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Officers responded to Paradise Avenue in Ector County in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities made contact with the victim and her two children.

Investigation revealed the victim’s common-law  husband, identified as Marvin Wayne Young, 34, threw a toaster at the victim’s son before shoving the victim and children into a closet.

Young refused to allow them to leave the closet, according to Odessa Police Department.

Young’s brother then arrived on the scene and attempted to free the victim and her two children, but Young stuck him in the face before he could aid them.

He then fled the scene on foot.

Officers report Young’s brother suffered laceration and bruising on the left side of his face. No other injuries were reported.

Young was located and has been placed into custody. He was charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

    The staff at Crockett Elementary were treated to a dinner at the Greater Ideal Family Life Center. (Source: KWES)The staff at Crockett Elementary were treated to a dinner at the Greater Ideal Family Life Center. (Source: KWES)

    Shahi Tandoor (Courtesy: ThreeBestRated.com)Shahi Tandoor (Courtesy: ThreeBestRated.com)

    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-04-21 00:42:38 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:53:15 GMT

