Man arrested for restraining family in closet, assaulting brother

After going through so much, the Midland community wanted to let the Crockett Elementary staff know they were appreciated.
After going through so much, the Midland community wanted to let the Crockett Elementary staff know they were appreciated.
Both Midland and Odessa restaurants made our low performer list for the week of March 27 through March 31. Two of those restaurants had an extraordinary amount of violations, leading to one of them even being shut down.
Both Midland and Odessa restaurants made our low performer list for the week of March 27 through March 31. Two of those restaurants had an extraordinary amount of violations, leading to one of them even being shut down.
Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.
Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles media.
A Midland teen is preparing for the national stage. She is heading to Dallas to audition for The Voice next month.
A Midland teen is preparing for the national stage. She is heading to Dallas to audition for The Voice next month.
H-E-B has issued a precautionary recall for H-E-B and Hill Country Fare sandwich bread. We're told the bread will have a best by date of April 29 or earlier. H-E-B said the reasoning for the recall is due to the possible presence of a single piece of rubber in the product.
H-E-B has issued a precautionary recall for H-E-B and Hill Country Fare sandwich bread. We're told the bread will have a best by date of April 29 or earlier. H-E-B said the reasoning for the recall is due to the possible presence of a single piece of rubber in the product.