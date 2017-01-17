Man lies about shooting himself, arrested for outstanding warrants

Ector County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to Medical Center Hospital regarding a gunshot victim on Jan. 14.

The victim told officers his name was Juan Garcia and that he had been shot in the thigh while parked in the Jaguar’s Club parking lot.

Upon further investigation, officers found the man gave a false name.

The victim was later identified as Juan Trevino, 23, and had actually shot himself in the club's bathroom.

Authorities later found Trevino had two outstanding warrants in Rio Grande, TX.

Trevino has been treated and arrested for the outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.