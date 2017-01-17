18-wheeler hydroplanes on Highway 158 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

18-wheeler hydroplanes on Highway 158

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

An 18-wheeler hydroplaned on Highway 158 about 6 miles east of Midland.

According to the Department of Public Safety the semi tipped onto its side and the tank ruptured.

A combination of water on the oil on the road is being reported.

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area as crews work to clean the spill.

