Presidio Co. Sheriff criticizes Commissioner Miller's account of 'attack'

Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.
Scary moments for a Midland neighborhood Thursday morning. The Midland Police Department (MPD) swarmed the area looking for a man, police said he assaulted a woman outside and snatched her purse.
Some good news on student test results coming out of Midland, the district said this year's STAAR test results are looking better than last year's.
Each year in Texas, almost 41,000 babies are born prematurely. Those who survive often face lifelong health problems. March of Dimes is a leader in providing research, education and vaccines for families dealing with the complications that come with premature birth.
An Odessa man says he was kidnapped and his truck was torched. Authorities say he made it all up.
